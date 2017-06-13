Our Products
See the Falcons’ NFC Championship rings

0

9:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Sports
Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta: Falcons owner Arthur Blank dances on stage with his players after beating the Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have a Super Bowl ring with 283 diamonds, but they do have their NFC Championship rings.

Craig Sagar II posted a picture on Twitter of the Falcons 2016 NFC Championship rings on Monday.

Sagar attended the Falcons’ retirement ceremony for former quarterback Michael Vick and wide receiver Roddy White on Monday, according to his Twitter.

The New England Patriots, who defeated the Falcons in the first Super Bowl overtime 34-28 in February, received their Super Bowl rings over the weekend. The Patriots’ rings contain 283 diamonds to represent the 28-3 deficit the Patriots rallied from during the Super Bowl.

Where you can still find a fresh peach in Georgia