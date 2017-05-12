Our Products
See Falcons’ Draft picks sign rookie contracts

11:01 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 Sports
Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

The Atlanta Falcons signed the final four members of the 2017 Draft class on Thursday evening.

The Falcons agreed to terms with linebacker Takkarist McKinley, linebacker Duke Riley, running back Brian Hill and tight end Eric Saubert before the Falcons’ rookie mini-camp began on Friday. San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee and Oregon State guard Sean Harlow reached deals with the Falcons prior to Thursday.

Here’s photos of some of the newest Atlanta Falcons signing their rookie deals:

UCLA linebacker Takkarist McKinley, first round (26th overall)

LSU linebacker Duke Riley, third round (75th overall)

Wyoming running back Brian Hill, fifth round (156th overall)

Business part out of the way! Time to get on this field and do what I do best😈🤐

A post shared by Brian Hill (@b_heezy5) on

Former Drake University tight end Eric Saubert was not pictured signing his rookie contract. Saubert was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 174th overall selection.

