Relive Ozzie Albies’ first major league at bat
Infielder Ozzie Albies played in his first major league game on Tuesday night in the Atlanta Braves 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Albies went 0-for-2 with one walk in his debut and scored one run off a two-run homer by Johan Camargo in the eighth inning.
In his first at bat with Atlanta, Albies grounded out in the second inning.
The 20-year-old Albies had a .285 average with nine home runs in 97 games for Gwinnett.
Watch Albies walk up to the plate at SunTrust Park for the first time below.
