Relive Ozzie Albies’ first major league at bat

0

9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 Sports
Sports
February 15, 2017, Lake Buena Vista, FL: Braves infielder Ozzie Albies gets an early start at spring training in Champion Stadium as the Braves pitchers and catchers prepare to hold their first workout on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Infielder Ozzie Albies played in his first major league game on Tuesday night in the Atlanta Braves 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Albies went 0-for-2 with one walk in his debut and scored one run off a two-run homer by Johan Camargo in the eighth inning.

In his first at bat with Atlanta, Albies grounded out in the second inning.

The 20-year-old Albies had a .285 average with nine home runs in 97 games for Gwinnett.

Watch Albies walk up to the plate at SunTrust Park for the first time below.

