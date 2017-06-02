Michael Vick would ‘love to’ coach in the NFL
After announcing his retirement in February, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick still has the desire to be on the football field.
During an appearance on ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s podcast “Know Them from Adam,” Vick shared that while he won’t resurrect his football career any time soon, he's passionate about coaching young quarterbacks on a professional level.
“I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football,” Vick said to Schefter. “I feel like I’ve learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don’t want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and (I) really can’t relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because … You don’t have to dumb it down, but you can’t be as complex. And I get that.”
Currently, Vick is involved with the National Playmakers Academy (NPA) and is putting on the V7 Elite Playmakers Showcase Series for boys interested in football that kicked off on April 30. Vick brought the showcase to Atlanta on May 28-29 where the AJC caught up with him.
While Vick is working with young football players in his V7 Showcase, his passion is at a higher level.
“So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail,” Vick said. “You know you can coach hard, and that’s what I want to do.”
Schefter’s interview with Vick can be heard below.
