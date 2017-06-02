Our Products
Michael Vick would 'love to' coach in the NFL

9:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017 Sports
Sports
Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
Michael Vick returned to the Georgia Dome in January for the franchise's final regular-season game in the facility.

After announcing his retirement in February, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick still has the desire to be on the football field.

﻿During an appearance on ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s podcast “Know Them from Adam,” Vick shared that while he won’t resurrect his football career any time soon, he's passionate about coaching young quarterbacks on a professional level.

“I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football,” Vick said to Schefter. “I feel like I’ve learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don’t want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and (I) really can’t relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because … You don’t have to dumb it down, but you can’t be as complex. And I get that.”

﻿Currently, Vick is involved with the National Playmakers Academy (NPA) and is putting on the V7 Elite Playmakers Showcase Series for boys interested in football that kicked off on April 30. Vick brought the showcase to Atlanta on May 28-29 where the AJC caught up with him. 

Upon his retirement, Michael Vick is dedicated to impacting young players to be great men on and off the field.

While Vick is working with young football players in his V7 Showcase, his passion is at a higher level.

“So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail,” Vick said. “You know you can coach hard, and that’s what I want to do.”

﻿Schefter’s interview with Vick can be heard below.


Michael Vick
Adam Schefter welcomes former Falcons QB Mike Vick to clear up the rumors surrounding his request to retire as a Falcon, his post-NFL plans and his love for teaching the game.

