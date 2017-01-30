Kyle Shanahan on the play he regrets from Super Bowl 51
Former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan revealed what he regrets the most about February’s Super Bowl— and it’s not when he lost his backpack at Super Bowl media days.
In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”, Shanahan was asked if he would have called any plays differently in the Super Bowl.
The fourth quarter sack on quarterback Matt Ryan came to mind.
"There's no doubt," Shanahan said on the show. "The second-and-10 that we got sacked on. I wish I had dialed something up differently."
With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Falcons led the New England Patriots 28-20 and were on the Patriots’ 23-yard line. Ryan was sacked by Patriots’ defensive end Trey Flowers which bumped the Falcons back to the Patriots’ 35-yard line.
During the next play, a holding penalty was called on Jake Matthews, pushing the Falcons back to the Patriots’ 45-yard line for third-and-33.
After an incomplete pass on third-down, the Falcons were forced to punt.
The rest is history.
Shanahan accepted the head coach position with the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 6.
