Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
72 18
4
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Kyle Shanahan on the play he regrets from Super Bowl 51

0

breaking news

Flooding blocks lanes on Ga. 400

Kyle Shanahan on the play he regrets from Super Bowl 51

11:46 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 Sports
Sports
View CaptionHide Caption
ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Kyle Shanahan answers questions about his future during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan revealed what he regrets the most about February’s Super Bowl— and it’s not when he lost his backpack at Super Bowl media days.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”, Shanahan was asked if he would have called any plays differently in the Super Bowl.

The fourth quarter sack on quarterback Matt Ryan came to mind.

"There's no doubt," Shanahan said on the show. "The second-and-10 that we got sacked on. I wish I had dialed something up differently."

With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Falcons led the New England Patriots 28-20 and were on the Patriots’ 23-yard line. Ryan was sacked by Patriots’ defensive end Trey Flowers which bumped the Falcons back to the Patriots’ 35-yard line.

During the next play, a holding penalty was called on Jake Matthews, pushing the Falcons back to the Patriots’ 45-yard line for third-and-33. 

After an incomplete pass on third-down, the Falcons were forced to punt.

The rest is history.

Shanahan accepted the head coach position with the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 6.

View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

72
30303
1
4

Most Read

  1. Atlanta traffic after I-85 reopen: It's going to get worse
  2. Buckhead woman shot in head during attempted armed robbery
  3. High school track coach hit by truck’s side mirror gets $1M settlement | Bill Rankin's Legal Brief

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
News
Brookhaven City Council looks at improvements to Ashford Park Elem.
News
16-year-old girl found dead, weighed 56 lbs; parents charged
Celebrities
Smash hit ‘Mama Mia’ film sequel in works; original cast set to return
The 2017 NCAA Softball Tournament continues Monday, May 22. Oklahoma leads Tulsa, 2-0, in the 6th inning on ESPNU in the Norman Regional final.
Sports
2017 NCAA Softball Tournament: Scores, live updates, results, schedule for Monday (05/22/17)...
    Many pundits wrote the Braves off even before pitchers and catchers reported in February.
Sports
Written off multiple times, Braves remain resolute
News
Nextran trucking facility creating 80 new jobs in Duluth