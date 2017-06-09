Our Products
Julio Jones named NFL’s most indispensable offensive player

0

11:47 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 Sports
Sports
Wide receiver Julio Jones is the NFL's most indispensable offensive player, according to NFL’s Adam Schein. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was named the NFL’s most indispensable offensive player by NFL writer Adam Schein.

Jones, who racked up 334 yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches in the playoffs, makes “the extraordinary ordinary.”

“Jones is a freak,” Schein wrote. “This 6-foot-3, 220-pound marvel can't be contained. He's everything to reigning MVP Matt Ryan. Jones cannot be covered by one corner because, well, he's not a mortal man."

Jones makes all the Falcons’ offensive weapons better by his presence alone, Schein wrote, and with Ryan’s skill at quarterback, Jones is truly able to excel.

NFL quarterbacks are not included on the list because they are usually the most indispensable offensive player on the team, according to Schein.

Schein’s full offensive list can be read below:

  1. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
  2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
  3. Odell Beckham, Jr, WR, New York Giants
  4. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
  5. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
  6. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
  7. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
  8. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
  9. Kelechi Osemele, OG, Oakland Raiders

Schein’s list of the League’s most indispensable defensive players can be read on the NFL.com.

