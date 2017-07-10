Jonesing to be an All-Star? Answer these 9 Braves questions
Since arriving in Atlanta in 1966, the Braves have had 143 selections to baseball’s Midsummer Classic.
This year, outfielder Ender Inciarte will make his first All-Star team, representing Atlanta in Tuesday’s game in Miami.
Before Inciarte, the last Braves position player All-Star was Freddie Freeman, who made the team in 2013 and again in 2014. It’s the third consecutive season the Braves have had the minimum one All-Star. Their only All-Stars the past two seasons were pitchers Julio Teheran in 2016 and Shelby Miller in 2015.
The Braves had as many as five All-Stars in 2011. Is that the largest number of Atlanta players in one All-Star Game? Think you know? Answer these nine questions and see if you have what it takes to represent Atlanta. (Share you score with friends.)
