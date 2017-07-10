Our Products
Jonesing to be an All-Star? Answer these 9 Braves questions

  AJC Sports
7:05 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017 Atlanta Braves
Braves
MARLENE KARAS/AJC
Braves All-Stars Andruw Jones (left) and Chipper Jones pose for photographs during NL practice before the 2000 All-Star Game at Turner Field in Atlanta.

Since arriving in Atlanta in 1966, the Braves have had 143 selections to baseball’s Midsummer Classic.

This year, outfielder Ender Inciarte will make his first All-Star team, representing Atlanta in Tuesday’s game in Miami.

Photos: Inciarte receives his All-Star jersey

Before Inciarte, the last Braves position player All-Star was Freddie Freeman, who made the team in 2013 and again in 2014. It’s the third consecutive season the Braves have had the minimum one All-Star. Their only All-Stars the past two seasons were pitchers Julio Teheran in 2016 and Shelby Miller in 2015.

The Braves had as many as five All-Stars in 2011. Is that the largest number of Atlanta players in one All-Star Game? Think you know? Answer these nine questions and see if you have what it takes to represent Atlanta. (Share you score with friends.)

Think you know the Braves? Take these other quizzes:

• Can you name these 2000s Braves?

Can you name these ’90s Braves?

Can you name these ’80s Braves?

