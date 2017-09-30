Our Products
Georgia high school football team enters field carrying American flags

  • Staff writer
10:58 p.m Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 High school sports
High Schools
Courtesy of Sonya Standridge
Fannin County’s football team ran onto the field carrying American flags  Friday night.

A North Georgia high school football team ran onto the field carrying American flags before a game Friday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The Fannin County Rebels played a home game against Greater Atlanta Christian.

School superintendent Dr. Michael Gwatney called the entrance a “unifying moment”  and said it was organized by the team, coaches and parents.

“It was an awesome and unifying moment for the audiences on both sides of our stadium and reminded us that no matter what team we support, we are all Americans,” Gwatney said.

He told Channel 2 Action News that the players carried the flags particularly as a sign of support for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.

Blue Ridge is located in Fannin County, which lost the game 55-7. 

