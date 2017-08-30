Why is Matt Ryan shamed to corner of Sports Illustrated’s NFL preview?
The Sports Illustrated 2017 NFL preview issue covers have a Gulliver’s Travelers theme to them.
The four regional editions feature larger-than-life versions of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Cardinals running back David Johnson being swarmed by tiny competitors from the remaining 31 NFL teams.
In three of the four covers, reigning league MVP Matt Ryan is shoved to a corner in a clipped photo (above) of the Falcons quarterback walking onto the field during Super Bowl 51. (In all editions, the Saints’ Drew Brees is kneeling - or cowering? - in front of the imposing figure.)
Subliminal message from SI? What do you think?
Check out the four covers below:
