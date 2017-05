1 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images The NFL wants to put some flair back into touchdown celebrations, allowing players to use the football as a prop,celebrate as a group and roll around on the ground again if they choose.. The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons. This one may still not make the cut: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown by jumping into a Salvation Army red kettle on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

2 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 82 yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

3 / 30

Christian Petersen/Getty Images GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 09: Tight end John Carlson #89 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with John Brown #12 after Carlson scored a 13 yard touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of the preseason NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 9, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The touchdown was nullified by an Arizona Cardinals penalty. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 32-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

4 / 30

Al Bello/Getty Images EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 14: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants celebrates after an attempted 30 yard touchdown that was nullified due to a penalty in the fourth quarter during their game against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

5 / 30

Al Bello/Getty Images EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 14: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants celebrates after an attempted 30 yard touchdown that was nullified due to a penalty in the fourth quarter during their game against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

6 / 30

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

7 / 30

Grant Halverson/Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Kelvin Benjamin #13 of the Carolina Panthers draws a celebration penalty flag after scoring a 3rd quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

8 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

9 / 30

Jason Miller/Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

10 / 30

John Grieshop/Getty Images CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 18: Jeremy Hill #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown by balling up a "Terrible Towel" during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

11 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown by jumping into a Salvation Army red kettle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

12 / 30

Rob Carr/Getty Images LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Tight end Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

13 / 30

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after running for a 14 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

14 / 30

Tim Warner/Getty Images HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

15 / 30

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

16 / 30

Elsa/Getty Images FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

17 / 30

Patrick Smith/Getty Images FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

18 / 30

Patrick Smith/Getty Images HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter with teammates against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

19 / 30

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

20 / 30

Grant Halverson/Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Jameis Winston #3 and teammate Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their 3rd quarter touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

21 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

22 / 30

Leon Halip/Getty Images DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions celebrates in front of the cameras after scoring a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on October 16, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-28. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

23 / 30

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrate a touchdown with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

24 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Terrance Williams #83 of the Dallas Cowboys after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in overtime. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

25 / 30

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

26 / 30

Tom Pennington/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

27 / 30

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: Zach Miller #86 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 20, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

28 / 30

Stacy Revere/Getty Images MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 6: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions celebrates the go ahead touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during overtime on November 6, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

29 / 30

Mike Comer/Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints hurdles Brandon Coleman #16 in celebration after Coleman made a touchdown reception against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

30 / 30