Falcons add Reggie Davis to practice squad 

0

6:09 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons
Reggie Davis hauling in a catch against Pittsburgh in the exhibition season.  He was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. (Associated Press) 
FLOWERY BRANCH

The Falcons signed wide receiver Reggie Davis to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Davis, who played at Georgia, tied with Marvin Hall for the lead with eight receptions in exhibition season. Hall had 151 yards receiving and Davis had 144. 

After being released on the cut down to the 53-man roster, Davis was claimed on waivers by Cleveland.

He was inactive for the Browns’ first two games before being released on Friday.

The Falcons practice squad is now full with 11 members. 

View Comments 0

