Falcon, NFL take umbrage with Trump’s tweets
Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn took umbrage with a tweet from President Donald Trump stating that NFL players should stand for the national anthem for the privilege of making millions of dollars.
The NFL also issued a statement form commissioner Roger Goodell in response to Trump’s comments.
STATEMENT FROM NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL
“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”
All of the Falcons have been standing for the national anthem. Coach Dan Quinn isn’t against protesting, he’d just like for the whole team to do things together.
Last season, the Falcons and the Saints formed a “unity circle” as teams to protest social injustice.
The Falcons (2-0) play the Detroit Lions (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.
