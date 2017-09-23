Our Products
0

Falcon, NFL take umbrage  with Trump’s tweets 

4:40 p.m Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Falcons
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Roger Goodell attend the NY Jets kickoff luncheon party at Cipriani Wall Street on August 27, 2008 in New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
DETRIOT

Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn took umbrage with a tweet from President Donald Trump stating that NFL players should stand for the national anthem for the privilege of making millions of dollars.

The NFL also issued a statement form commissioner Roger Goodell in response to Trump’s comments.

STATEMENT FROM NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.” 

All of the Falcons have been standing for the national anthem. Coach Dan Quinn isn’t against protesting, he’d just like for the whole team to do things together. 

Last season, the Falcons and the Saints formed a “unity circle” as teams to protest social injustice.

The Falcons (2-0) play the Detroit Lions (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field. 



New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons players form a unity demonstration on the field before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. News | WJAX
