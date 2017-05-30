Our Products
Fans react: What if Michael Vick retired as a Falcon?

Fans react: What if Michael Vick retired as a Falcon?

9:41 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Sports
Sports

When news broke that Michael Vick wanted to retire as an Atlanta Falcon over the weekend, some NFL fans were excited and other still clung to the former quarterback’s troubled past.

On Friday, Vick was interviewed by 92.9 The Game’s Jon Chuckery and discussed signing a one-day contract and retiring as an Atlanta Falcon. Vick clarified his comments on Sunday and said he had not spoken with the Falcons about the contract.

In his six seasons with the Falcons, Vick threw for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns as well as 3,859 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. 

"Well, I haven't talked to anybody about it specifically," Vick clarified to ESPN on Sunday. "It's something that I've really been thinking about trying to get done. I was asked the question the other day, is that what I want, and I said, 'Yeah.’

"So, yeah, I think in due time, it's something that can potentially happen."

The Falcons have not yet addressed Vick’s comments.

Vick played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers after he spent 19 months in prison for taking part in an illegal dogfighting operation. Vick was sentenced in Dec. 2007 and released from prison in May 2009.

Here’s what NFL fans and Falcons fans had to say about the possibility of Vick retiring as a Falcon.

