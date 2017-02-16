Falcons’ Vic Beasley wants to join Von Miller for ‘pass-rush summit’
Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller haven’t worked out together before, but Beasley plans on getting together this offseason.
According to ESPN, the Super Bowl 50 MVP extended an invitation to his “pass-rush summit” to Beasley— last season’s NFL sack leader— and Beasley plans to take him up on it.
Beasley finished 2016 with 15.5 sacks, two more than Miller.
"Von be everywhere, man, but I'm going to try and get somewhere with him this summer, for sure," Beasley said, according to ESPN. "I'll probably go to him, to be honest."
Beasley, the Falcons’ 2015 first-round Draft pick, totaled four sacks, two forced fumbles and 26 combined tackles as a rookie and improved dramatically in his sophomore season after being mentored by former Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney.
Even after finishing 2016 with 39 combined tackles and six forced fumbles, Beasley still sees he can learn a lot from the six-year veteran.
"Oh, it will help me out a lot," Beasley said, according to ESPN. "The attention that Von gets year in and year out is unbelievable. They respect him as a pass-rusher, and I'm headed in that direction. So I can learn a lot from him in that case."
View Comments 0