Falcons have 21st best backup quarterback situation in the NFL
The Atlanta Falcons have the 21st best backup quarterback situation in the NFL in 13-year veteran Matt Schaub, according to CBS Sports.
CBS Sports' Will Brinson ranked all 32 NFL backup quarterbacks from best to worst and placed the Falcons in the bottom half.
Quarterbacks Matt Simms and Alek Torgersen are also currently on the Falcons roster behind Matt Ryan and Schaub.
"You could win a lot of money at the bar when doing trivia and pointing out that Matt Schaub once led the NFL in passing yards," Brinson wrote. "No one will really believe it, because it seems so far fetched after seeing his career fall off a cliff. Schaub was once a third-round pick by the Falcons before being traded to the Texans because Michael Vick was on the roster.
"Now he backs up the guy, Matt Ryan, who was drafted to replace Vick. He is pick-six prone but certainly a serviceable backup in terms of someone with experience."
In his first stint with the Falcons from 2004-2006, Schaub threw for 1,033 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. In this past season with the Falcons, Schaub threw for 16 yards.
For Brinson's entire backup quarterback ranking, visit CBS Sports official website.
In case you missed it
View Comments 0