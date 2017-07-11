Our Products
Bryce Harper says Braves, Mets have the rudest fans

Bryce Harper says Braves, Mets have the rudest fans

8:03 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Sports
Sports
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and the National League takes batting practice during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper just gave Atlanta Braves fans another reason to despise him.

While speaking with media during All-Star festivities, Harper said Braves and Mets fans were more rude than Philly fans.

The Braves (42-45) currently sit at second in the NL East behind the Washington Nationals. The New York Mets (39-47) sit at fourth while the Philadelphia Phillies (29-58) are in last place. 

Braves fans took to Twitter to defend their team and fanbase:

View Comments

