Bryce Harper says Braves, Mets have the rudest fans
Bryce Harper just gave Atlanta Braves fans another reason to despise him.
While speaking with media during All-Star festivities, Harper said Braves and Mets fans were more rude than Philly fans.
The Braves (42-45) currently sit at second in the NL East behind the Washington Nationals. The New York Mets (39-47) sit at fourth while the Philadelphia Phillies (29-58) are in last place.
Braves fans took to Twitter to defend their team and fanbase:
View Comments 0