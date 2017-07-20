Our Products
Ex-Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon strikes out Aaron Judge

Ex-Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon strikes out Aaron Judge

8:44 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 Sports
Sports
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws to the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Can “Big Sexy” find new life in Minnesota?

Striking out Aaron Judge didn’t hurt his chances.

In Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins, former Atlanta Braves and current Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon struck out the All-Star outfielder.

Judge was one of three players Colon struck out during the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Twins on Tuesday. Colon pitched four innings and allowed four runs.

In 327 at bats, Judge has an average of .312 with 30 home runs, 67 RBI and 102 hits. Judge also has a .433 on-base percentage and has been struck out 118 times this season.

