With Freeman out, Braves’ Kemp keeps hitting
CINCINNATI — Freddie Freeman’s absence from the lineup has done nothing to slow Braves outfielder Matt Kemp’s production.
Kemp was 3-for-5 against the Reds on Friday to raise his average to .352. That ranked second in the majors to Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman among qualified hitters entering Saturday.
In 15 games since Freeman went to the disabled list May 18, Kemp hit .377 (23-for-61) and slugged .639. At the time of his injury Freeman was among the leaders in batting average (.341), on-base percentage (.461) and slugging percentage (.748).
The Braves acquired Kemp in a trade with the Dodgers in July. In 98 games with the Braves through Friday, Kemp hit .313 with 22 home runs and a .920 on-base plus slugging percentage that ranked ninth in the NL during that span.
View Comments 0