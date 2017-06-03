Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
83
3
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

With Freeman out, Braves’ Kemp keeps hitting

0

With Freeman out, Braves’ Kemp keeps hitting

3:44 p.m Saturday, June 3, 2017 Atlanta Braves
Braves
View CaptionHide Caption
Braves outfielder Matt Kemp. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

CINCINNATI — Freddie Freeman’s absence from the lineup has done nothing to slow Braves outfielder Matt Kemp’s production.

Kemp was 3-for-5 against the Reds on Friday to raise his average to .352. That ranked second in the majors to Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman among qualified hitters entering Saturday.

In 15 games since Freeman went to the disabled list May 18, Kemp hit .377 (23-for-61) and slugged .639. At the time of his injury Freeman was among the leaders in batting average (.341), on-base percentage (.461) and slugging percentage (.748).

The Braves acquired Kemp in a trade with the Dodgers in July. In 98 games with the Braves through Friday, Kemp hit .313 with 22 home runs and a .920 on-base plus slugging percentage that ranked ninth in the NL during that span.

Related
View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

84
30303
3

Most Read

  1. Photos: Gregg Allman's funeral draws notables, fans
  2. Who is Josephine Baker? Google honors famed entertainer, activist
  3. What is the Paris Climate agreement? Summary, fast facts

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Braves
With Freeman out, Braves’ Kemp keeps hitting
News
'Life or death for black travelers': How fear led to 'The Negro Motorist Green-Book'
The 2017 NCAA Softball Tournament continues on Saturday, June 3. And Oregon has an early lead on Baylor.
Sports
2017 NCAA Softball Tournament: Live updates, schedule, scores, results for Women’s College...
The 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament continues on Saturday, June 3. And a number of games are delayed due to weather.
Sports
2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Live updates, scores, schedule, results for Saturday games (06/03/2017)...
Braves
Eight Braves minor leaguers chosen All-Stars in FSL
Braves
Braves to face just fifth lefty starter, Reds’ Garrett