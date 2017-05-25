The one stat to forget from Wednesday’s loss to Pirates
It’s been a couple of long nights at SunTrust Park: Tuesday’s long rain delay that ended at 2 a.m. and Wednesday’s extra-innings affair that saw one unprecedented stat.
A thin bullpen put long-reliever Josh Collmenter on the mound for the Atlanta Braves with the game tied 5-5 in the 10th inning.
The Pittsburgh Pirates had already scored three runs off singles when lightning struck:
David Freese homered.
Jose Osuna homered.
Jordy Mercer homered.
The Pirates became the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in extra innings since 2002, securing the 12-5 win.
And Collmenter earned the distinction as the first Atlanta Braves pitcher to allow three home runs in an extra inning.
But he is not the first Brave to give up seven or more runs in an inning.
Collmenter became the fifth reliever in Braves history to allow seven earned runs or more, while working one inning. Hall of Famer John Smoltz was the last Braves reliever to match that feat, allowing eight earned runs to the New york Mets, while recording just two outs, on April 6, 2002. It was his first full season as closer, when he recorded 55 saves.
Collmenter now allowed 15 earned runs over his past eight innings in six appearances.
