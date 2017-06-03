‘Terrible’ decision on key replay review angers Braves
CINCINNATI — The Braves weren’t mad at second base umpire Marty Foster for missing a call on Saturday. Instead, they directed their ire at replay officials in New York who upheld the call after manager Brian Snitker challenged it.
The play, scored an error against second baseman Brandon Phillips, ended up being critical as the Reds scored five runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. The Braves won 6-5 in 12 innings but they still were upset and confused by the replay ruling.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Braves pitcher R.A. Dickey hit Jose Peraza with a pitch. Devin Mesoraco followed with a ground ball to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who threw to Phillips at second base in time to force out Peraza.
But Foster ruled Peraza safe because he apparently didn’t think Phillips touched the bag with his left foot. The call was upheld after the challenge by Snitker.
“That’s terrible,” Snitker said. “He’s all over the base. We saw it on the big screen on the field and I just went and looked at it right now. I can see where in fast motion why the umpire did that. But this whole system is designed to correct that and it didn’t.”
Phillips said he asked Foster for an explanation about the original call and the replay ruling but never got a clear answer.
“That changed the whole game,” he said.
After the play, Dicky walked pinch hitter Patrick Kivlehan to load the bases and gave up an RBI single to Arismendy Alcantara. Jason Motte came on to face Zack Cozart, who got ahead 3-0 in the count before walking to score a run. The Reds tied the game 5-5 when the next batter, Joey Votto, hit a two-run single against Motte.
“I thought (Peraza) was out,” Dickey said. “I came back in here and looked at it. I don’t know how they went to New York, saw what they saw and still called him safe. It looked like his heel was on the bag to me and everyone else in here. That kind of opened the door. I’ve got to be able to close it back, but that certainly opened it.”
After losing the replay challenge Snitker emerged from the dugout to get an explanation from crew chief Mike Winters, who was working third base.
“They said they couldn’t overturn it,” Snitker said. “I just watched it. He stepped all over the base. I don’t get it.”
