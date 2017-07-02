Suzuki homers twice, Braves win in 12 innings to sweep A’s

Kurt Suzuki celebrates with Dansby Swanson after his home run in the 12th inning of Sunday's 4-3 win over Oakland.

OAKLAND – Athletics fans gave Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki a big round of applause the first time he came to bat Sunday, a warm welcome for a popular former Oakland player who hadn’t played in the first two games of the series.

By the end of a long day, they weren’t cheering him any longer. Suzuki’s second homer of the day was a leadoff shot in the 12th inning that lifted the surging Braves to a 4-3 win and series sweep at Oakland Coliseum.

They completed a 4-2 West Coast trip and moved within one game of .500 (40-41) at the season’s midway point.

Matt Kemp came through with a two-out double in the 11th inning that drove in Nick Markakis, and perhaps no one was happier at that than Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips, who lost a pop-up in the sun that proved costly in the seventh inning when the Athletics erased a 2-0 lead.

But sweeps are never easy, and not even 11 innings was enough for the Braves to finish this one in a series finale and getaway day before a cross-country flight home. Arodys Vizcaino gave up a two-out single and walk in the 12th before getting the final out.

The A’s scored a tying run in the bottom of the 11th against closer Jim Johnson after he walked the first two batters in the inning, but Johnson did impressive work to get out of that inning without further damage, with an assist from newly named All-Star Ender Inciarte on a sliding catch with bases loaded.

Phillips lost a ball in the sun in the seventh inning that helped pave the way to the tying run for the A’s, but the Braves did what they’ve done on a regular basis lately. They bounced back and won another close game, improving to 9-1 in games that were tied after eight inning and 23-18 in games decided by one or two runs.

They’ve won 11 of 15 games and also have a 10-game winning streak in games decided by one or two runs.

After Johnson walked Khris Davis and Yonder Alonso to to start the 11th inning, he struck out Franklin Barreto before Bruce Maxwell hit a tying double off the right-field wall. After intentionally walking Jaycob Brugman to load the bases, Johnson coaxed a pop-up from Adam Rosale that Inciarte sprinted in to catch as he slid in shallow center field.

Johnson struck out Rajai Davis looking to end the inning with the bases loaded.

Kemp’s double barely hit the glove of leaping center fielder Brugman and nearly cleared the wall, after Markakis reached on a two-out walk.

If anyone who feels as helpless as a defensive player who’s lost a fly ball in the sun in mid-flight, it’s probably the pitcher who watches from the mound as the scene unfolds. Such was the case Sunday when Julio Teheran, pitching a gem until the seventh inning, watched as second baseman Phillips lost a pop-up in the sun just two batters after Davis led off the seventh with a homer that cut the Braves’ lead to 2-1.

Teheran came a big unraveled soon after Franklin Barreto’s routine pop-up fell to the infield dirt for a hit. The A’s would score the tying run in the inning after a pair of Teheran walks.

Suzuki led off the second inning with a home run on an 0-2 pitch from A’s left-hander Sean Manaea to give the Braves a 1-0 lead against one of his former teams, and Ender Inciarte added a two-out RBI double in the inning on the day he was named to his first All-Star team.

For much of the afternoon, it looked like Teheran would make that lead stand to extend his road winning streak to six consecutive starts. He’s been brilliant on the road and struggled most of the season at home, coming into Sunday’s game with a 5-0 record and 2.89 ERA in seven road starts and a 1-6 record and 7.58 ERA in nine starts at SunTrust Park.

Half of the 14 earned runs Teheran allowed on the road before Sunday came in five innings at Cincinnati’s so-called “Great American Small Park.”

He had a 1.63 ERA in his other six road starts before Sunday, when Teheran seemed determined to end his interleague blues: He was 4-9 with a 5.53 ERA in 16 previous career interleague games including an 11.57 ERA in two this season.

Against the A’s, he was back to his All-Star form of a year ago, allowing just one hit and two walks before the seventh inning. The only Oakland runner to reach second base through six innings did so on a leadoff walk and a wild pitch in the second inning.

Teheran had retired nine of 10 batters before Davis led off the seventh with his 23rd homer, second in as many days and majors-leading 46th since the 2016 All-Star break. One out later came the sun ball, followed by a pair of walks issued to Oakland’s Nos. 7-8 batters, and an exit with bases loaded and one out.

Reliever Jason Motte gave up a game-tying sacrifice fly before left-hander Ian Krol induced an inning-ending grounder.

The game had turned quickly and Teheran was charged with three hits, two runs and four walks with eight strikeouts on an afternoon when the Braves right-hander topped out at 95 mph with his fastball and operated consistently at 92-94, a tick or two above his usual velocity.