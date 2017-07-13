Rapid riser: Braves promote 19-year-old Acuna to Triple-A

Top Braves prospect Ronald Acuna played for the World Team in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday at Miami’s Marlins Park. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The rapid rise of Braves outfield prospect Ronald Acuna will continue with a promotion from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

A person familiar with the situation said Acuna, 19, would be promoted and join Gwinnett for its series opener Thursday at Charlotte, five days after he played in the All-Star Futures Game in Miami.

Last week Acuna was named the No. 1 prospect in the Braves’ talent-rich minor league system and No. 10 overall by Baseball America in its midseason Top 100. He won’t turn 20 until December and it’s within the realm of possibility that Acuna could make his major league debut at some point this season if the Braves have an outfield need.

Acuna, who can play all three outfield positions and play them well, finished with a flourish in Double-A, going 3-for-4 on Wednesday night to five him a .375 average in his past 10 games including three homers and six RBIs in his past seven games.

After starting the season in high-Single A Florida State League, the speedy, powerful teen thrived as one of the youngest players in all of Double-A, batting .326 with 24 extra-base hits (nine home runs) and 19 stolen bases in 57 games, with a .374 on-base percentage, .520 slugging percentage and .895 OPS

The ascendant Venezuelan has opened eyes – and left a few jaws on the floor – with his exploits all year beginning in spring training, where Acuna was brought over from minor league camp to play in 13 major league Grapefruit League games. It’s highly unusual for a Braves minor leaguer to be brought over anywhere near that that frequently, and Acuna hit .296 with a .387 OBP in Grapefruit League play despite having no experience above low-Single A at the time.

Retired Braves great Chipper Jones, now a special assistant with the team, was blown away by Acuna’s spring performance and the kid’s fearlessness. He compared Acuna’s all-around skills to those of Andruw Jones, a longtime former teammate who won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves as Braves center fielder and made his major league debut at 19.

Acuna began the season in high Single-A and was promoted after 28 games to Mississippi, where he was one of the youngest players in the Southern League and all of Double-A. In 85 games this season between high-A and Double-A, he’s hit .313 with a .361 OBP, 35 extra-base hits (six triples, 12 home runs), 49 RBI, 33 stolen bases and an .867 OPS.

He’s been so impressive that experts are making some serious adjustments in his rating among the sport’s top prospects. Acuna jumped all the way from No. 62 in Baseball America’s preseason Top 100 to No. 10. No one else in BA’s updated top 10 had been rated lower than 16th in the preseason list and no one in the new top 15 had been rated below 22nd.