Frank Gunn/AP Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run with second baseman Brandon Phillips during fifth inning interleague baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Frank Gunn/AP Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during seventh inning interleague baseball action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by Matt Kemp #27 after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images Brandon Phillips #4 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by Ender Inciarte #11 after both runners scored on a two-run single by Matt Kemp #27 in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Ender Inciarte #11 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Brandon Phillips #4 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Brandon Phillips #4 of the Atlanta Braves turns a double play to end the first inning during MLB game action as Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Jaime Garcia #54 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images TORONTO, ON - MAY 16: Marco Estrada #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during MLB game action against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Frank Gunn/AP Toronto Blue Jays Justin Smoak scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (25)during fourth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Frank Gunn/AP Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers is hit by a pitch during eighth inning interleague baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Frank Gunn/AP Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis tags Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) out at second base on a stolen base attempt during seventh inning interleague baseball action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

