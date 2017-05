1 / 16

AP Photo/David Goldman Matt Adams is embraced by teammate Kurt Suzuki in the dugout before Sunday's game against the Nationals.

AP photo/David Goldman Matt Adams takes the field for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

AP Photo/David Goldman Matt Adams returns to the dugout after striking out in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Nationals.

AP photo/David Goldman Matt Adams takes off his batting gloves after striking out in the fourth inning of Sunday's game.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images The Braves acquired first baseman Matt Adams in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday. In this photo, Adams (32) celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixteenth inning at Busch Stadium on July 22, 2016. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Wilfredo Lee/AP St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Adams looks out of the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tim Spyers/AP St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Adams at bat during the ninth inning of a baseball game. The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Friday, May 12, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tim Spyers)

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Matt Adams #32 poses for a portrait during St Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rich Schultz/Getty Images JUPITER, FL - MARCH 11: The tattooed arm of Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals during batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Roger Dean Stadium on March 11, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com 050714 ATLANTA: Braves pitcher Mike Minor can't beat the throw to first base to Cardinals Matt Adams during the first inning of a MLB game on Wednesday, May 7, 2014, in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 6: Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a solo fourth inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 30: Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals catches a pop up against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on June 30, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 10: Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a home run during the second inning of a gme against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on July 10, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 6, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Jon Durr/Getty Images CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Adams #32 celebrate after both scoring on a two run RBI single by Randal Grichuk #15 (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

