David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves' Rio Ruiz, right, high-fives Dansby Swanson after they scored off Ruiz' two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Rio Ruiz #14 of the Atlanta Braves hits a second inning two-run home run against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves' Rio Ruiz, front right, high-fives Bartolo Colon, left, after hitting a two-run home run to also score Dansby Swanson, rear, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Rio Ruiz #14 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by Manager Brian Snitker #43 (center) and Coach Kevin Seitzer #28 (left) after hitting a second inning two-run home run against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

David Goldman/AP A spectator takes a photo of an American flag as it's unveiled for the national anthem as part of Military Appreciation Day before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws to Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Bartolo Colon #40 of the Atlanta Braves throws a second inning pitch against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

David Goldman/AP Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth misses a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Brandon Phillips for a double in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals greets soldiers before Military Appreciation Day at SunTrust Park against the Atlanta Braves on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Matt Kemp #27 of the Atlanta Braves signs autographs before the game against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper singles in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon returns to the mound after throwing in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon, left, is relieved in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves' Tyler Flowers, center, high-fives teammates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 20: Matt Kemp #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at SunTrust Park on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

David Goldman/AP Members of the grounds crew cover the infield with a tarp against the wind during a rain delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Members of the grounds crew pull a tarp over the infield during a rain delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, right, reacts after popping out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp, center, high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP Rain drops sit on the window of the press box as a tarp covers the infield during a rain delay in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

