Scott Cunningham/Getty Images The Braves and Pirates played Tuesday in a game that had an emergency warning that startled fans early in the game and a long rain delay later in the game. The Braves prevailed 6-5 in the bottom in the ninth on a hit by Matt Adams. In this photo, Adams slugs a double earlier in the game. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

John Bazemore/AP A message warning flashes on a sign board during the first inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. The game continued uninterrupted. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP Members of Atlanta Braves grounds crew race to cover the infield during a rain delay in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP Atlanta Braves field director Ed Mangan talks with umpire Tom Hallion (20) before play was stopped in the sixth inning of a baseball game Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Matt Kemp #27 of the Atlanta Braves fills up with sunflower seeds before taking the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Matt Adams #18 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to second base for a fourth-inning double against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Tyler Glasnow #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a second-inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Josh Bell #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates eludes the first-inning tag of Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bell was called out for going out of the baseline. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

John Bazemore/AP Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks out from the dugout. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) reacts as he argues with an umpire before being ejected in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: R.A. Dickey #19 of the Atlanta Braves throws a third-inning pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

John Bazemore/AP Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) argues with umpires Tom Hallion (20) and Nic Lentz (59) after being ejected in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta BravesTuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws out a runner during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

John Bazemore/AP Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (29) is hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) catches a fly ball off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey (19) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Pitching coach Ray Searage #54 (L) and Francisco Cervelli #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates share a laugh after a fourth inning meeting with pitcher Tyler Glasnow #24 (obscured) during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

