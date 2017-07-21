Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
88
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Phillips out of Braves lineup with hamstring tightness

0

Phillips out of Braves lineup with hamstring tightness

9:10 p.m Friday, July 21, 2017 Atlanta Braves
Braves
View CaptionHide Caption
Brandon Phillips, who had a triple in Thursday’s 6-3 win against the Dodgers, was out of the Braves lineup Friday with hamstring tightness. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Brandon Phillips was out of the Braves lineup Friday against the Dodgers, the night after right hamstring tightness forced the veteran second baseman to leave in the sixth inning of a 6-3 series-opening win at Dodger Stadium.

“Sore,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Phillips’ condition. “I think he can still kind of feel it a little bit, didn’t want to push it. Maybe take a day and I’m hoping he’ll be fine (Saturday). Soon as you hear ‘still feeling it a little bit,’ there’s no reason to push something like that.”

Phillips, 36, came up gingerly after a third-inning leadoff triple but stayed in the game until after the top of the sixth. He’s 11-for-23 (.478) with seven extra-base hits since the All-Star break including his first-ever three-double game, and Phillips leads the Braves with 24 doubles.

Versatile rookie Johan Camargo started at second base Friday and Sean Rodriguez was at third base, making his third start since coming off the disabled list last week after missing the first 90 games recovering from shoulder surgery. Freddie Freeman was at first base, as he’s been against left-handed pitchers lately.

Against right-handers, Freeman has played third base since returning from a seven-week DL stint for a wrist fracture and Matt Adams has been at first base.

The Braves were to face lefty Alex Wood, the former Brave, on Friday in the first of three consecutive lefty starters for the Dodgers. They’ll face Rich Hill on Saturday and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the Sunday finale of the four-game series.

Related
View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

94
30303
2

Most Read

  1. Johan Camargo has emerged as a potential big piece of Braves future | Atlanta Braves blog
  2. Google doodle: Who was Marshall McLuhan?
  3. Gwinnett teen gets 2 life sentences for shooting mother, two sist

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Atlanta United
Atlanta United edges Orlando City
News
Charlize Theron opens up about the night her mother shot her father in self-defense
Matt Luke is an Ole Miss Rebel through and through. He’s an alum who played center in Oxford, he has family that has suited up for the school and he’s entering his 10th season as a coach there.
Sports
Matt Luke has simple message to Rebels in first team meeting as head coach
Indiana football landed yet another recruit Friday afternoon, as defensive end James Head announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on his personal Twitter account.
Sports
DE James Head commits to Indiana: 2nd 3-star of the day
Here’s season 8 “The Walking Dead” trailer from Comic-Con
Dear Hugh Freeze. We’d like to say thank you. Your actions leading up to your eventual resignation have taken the burden off, not only myself, but the likes of every other player and coach, as well as every program and fan base, whom are routine punching bags for the SEC meme makers.
Sports
SEC Memes: Hugh Freeze becomes overnight meme sensation