Collmenter clears waivers, is outrighted to Gwinnett
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Braves outrighted veteran right-hander Josh Collmenter to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, after he was designated for assignment last week and cleared waivers.
Collmenter, 31, had a 9.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances before he was dropped from the major league roster. He gave up 29 hits, 17 earned runs and seven homers in 17 innings, with six walks and 18 strikeouts.
The Braves signed him to a one-year, $1.2 million contract in November, avoiding arbitration. They intended for Collmenter to serve as a swing man who could provide long relief or spot-start, after he impressed by going 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA in three September starts for Atlanta.
He was released by the Diamondbacks last summer and finished the season pitching for the Cubs’ Triple-A team before the Braves acquired him as an emergency starter in a September trade for cash considerations.
