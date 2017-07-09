Camargo, Freeman HRs not enough as Newcomb, relievers struggle

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – The Braves went into the All-Star break with no questions whatsoever about the readiness of slugger Freddie Freeman following his fractured wrist and rapid return from the disabled list, nor about versatile Johan Camargo and what the impressive rookie can provide during the second half.

But can anyone feel comfortable predicting what the second half holds for Sean Newcomb, the rookie pitcher who dazzled in his first four starts but looked more like what was anticipated – a power-armed prospect with command issues – in his past two starts including Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals.

Newcomb walked the first two batters in two of his four innings pitched Sunday, and three of those runners ended up scoring for the Nationals, who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and, after Freeman’s game-tying homer, reclaimed the lead for good in the fourth inning of Washington’s 10-5 win at Nationals Park.

The Braves split the four-game series and have a 4-3 record at Nationals Park, where they lost 23 of the previous 25 games before 2017. They are 6-7 overall against the Nationals this season and trail the National League East leaders by 9 ½ games entering the four-day All-Star break.

In their past eight series, the Braves have won five, lost two and split one.

Camargo was again a bright spot for the Braves, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and walk in four plate appearances. He’s hit .371 (26-for-70) in his past 21 games and started at second base Sunday after two of the previous four games at shortstop and another at third base in that stretch.

Newcomb (1-4) was charged with four hits, four runs and four walks with seven strikeouts in four innings and has a 13.50 ERA in his past two starts after posting a 1.48 ERA in his first four.

Each of the first three relievers the Braves used Sunday also issued a walk apiece to make it seven walks through the first seven innings, with five of those runners scoring in that span to account for much of the damage as the Nationals took a 7-5 lead.

Left-hander Ian Krol, who’s been bad for most of his outings in the past month, was quite bad Sunday when he replaced Newcomb to start the fifth inning with the Braves trailing just 4-3. Krol retired the first batter he faced, then walked Ryan Zimmerman before giving up three consecutive singles to Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters, with Wieters driving in two runs to push the lead to 6-3.

The Braves have a penchant for comebacks and threatened to pull off another Sunday when Camargo led off the sixth inning with his first major league home run. Freeman followed with a single and went to third on right fielder Bryce Harper’s fielding error on the play. One walk later, Freeman scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to one run, 6-5.

But the Nationals took advantage of another free pass in the seventh inning after Jose Ramirez walked Rendon, who had two hits and two walks in four plate appearances. He stole second base and went to third on catcher Tyler Flowers’ throwing error on the play, then scored on a Wieters sacrifice fly for a 7-5 lead.

The Nationals tacked on three runs in the eighth against lefty Sam Freeman on four hits including Daniel Murphy’s two-run double.

Freeman continued to hit as if he never spent time on the disabled list. His home run was his second in six games since returning from a seven-week DL stint for a fractured wrist. He came back after playing just parts of two minor league rehab games and has gone 10-for-26 (.385) with five extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in six games, including two homers and eight RBIs in the four-game series at Nationals Park.

In his past 84 games against the Nationals, Freeman has hit .367 with 45 extra-base hits (14 homers) and 57 RBIs, and he has five doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs in a 10-game hitting streak at Nationals Park.

Newcomb had a 1.48 ERA and .202 opponents’ average in his first four major league starts, lasting at least six innings in each and allowing just 18 hits, four earned runs and eight walks with 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings combined.

In two starts since then he’s given up 14 hits, 11 earned runs and six walks with nine strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings (13.50 ERA), including 10 hits and seven runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings in a July 4 loss against the Astros. A barrage of hits hurt him that day, a flurry of walks did much of the damage Sunday.

Newcomb walked the first two batters he faced Saturday and needed 39 pitches to get through the first inning, not before giving up a sacrifice fly to Zimmerman and a two-run double to Rendon on a 1-2 fastball that got too much of the plate.

He retired seven of the next eight batters after Rendon’s double and pitched a perfect third inning before running into his bugaboo again in the fourth when Newcomb issued consecutive walks to start an inning for the second time Saturday. This time he walked the Nos. 6-7 hitters in the lineup, Rendon and Wieters, and eight-hole hitter Chris Heisey made him pay by hitting a double off the left-center wall to put the Nationals back in front, 4-3.