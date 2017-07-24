Braves trade Garcia, Recker to Twins for pitching prospect

Veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia was traded to the Twins on Monday along with catcher Anthonty Recker in exchange for a pitching prospect. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

PHOENIX – The Braves traded pitcher Jaime Garcia to the Twins on Monday, sending the left-hander along with catcher Anthony Recker to Minnesota in exchange for 19-year-old pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa.

Ynoa was ranked as a top-25 prospect in the Twins organization. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-hander was 0-1 with a 5.26 ERA in six starts in rookie balls this season, after posting 51 strikeouts in 51 innings in the Gulf Coast Rookie League in 2016.

A native of Puerto Rico, Ynoa was rated the No. 14 international prospect in 2014 by Baseball America when he signed at age 16 and has 5-11 record and 3.38 ERA in 31 minor league starts, all at the rookie-league level, with 121 strikeouts, 56 walks and only three home runs allowed in 133 1/3 innings.

Garcia, 31, was 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts in his only season with the Braves, who got him from the Cardinals in a Dec. 1 trade for three fringe prospects.

The Twins will pay all of the approximate $4.8 million remaining on Garcia’s $12 million salary this season in the option year of a contract he signed with the Cardinals. The Braves will cover $100,000 of Recker’s remaining salary.

The Braves nearly traded him to the Twins last week for another, higher-rated pitching prospect, but there were health concerns with that pitcher when his medical records were reviewed.

After not knowing whether he’d be traded before his start Friday at Los Angeles, Garcia pitched seven strong innings and hit a career-first grand slam that night in a series-opening 12-3 rout at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves called up Matt Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Garcia’s roster spot at least for a couple days. Aaron Blair was flown to Los Angeles last week to take Garcia’s start if necessary, and he could fly to Arizona to start Wednesday if the Braves opt to go that route, since he only pitched one inning Sunday.

Lucas Sims and Kris Medlen are candidates to take the rotation spot longer term, but the Braves are still in pursuit of a frontline starter with multiple years of financial control, though there are few remaining on the market. Sonny Gray is at or near the top of their wish list after the Braves lost out in the bidding for lefty All-Star Jose Quintana.

Recker had been brought up from Triple-A on Saturday to fill in for catcher Kurt Suzuki while Suzuki was on bereavement leave to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Hawaii. Suzuki was reinstated Monday and Recker traded before ever rejoining the Gwinnett team.

It had been expected since the Braves initially acquired Garcia that they would trade him before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, since he’ll be a free agent this winter and they didn’t intend to pay free-agent prices to re-sign him.

Tje Braves wanted to get what they could in a trade now while he’s healthy and with relatively few starting pitchers available on the trade market.