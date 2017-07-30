Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
84
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Braves’ Snitker says Johnson no longer primary closer

0

Braves’ Snitker says Johnson no longer primary closer

6:50 p.m Sunday, July 30, 2017 Atlanta Braves
Braves
View CaptionHide Caption
Hunter Martin/Getty Images
Jim Johnson throws a pitch in the eighth inning during Sunday's game against the Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA

Braves right-hander Jim Johnson no longer is the team’s primary closer after his recent struggles prompted manager Brian Snitker to try others in the role.

Johnson blew his majors-high eighth save and his third in his last seven chances on Saturday against the Phillies. The next day Johnson pitched the eighth inning with the score tied, and Snitker said he was holding back right-hander Arodys Vizcaino for a possible save situation.

It didn’t come to that because the Phillies broke the tie with Freddy Galvis’ game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. But Snitker said the next time the Braves need a save it won’t necessarily be Johnson taking the mound.

“Probably mix and match maybe and see where we are at in the (opposing) lineups and things like that, and give some (other) guys a chance,” Snitker said.

Johnson, 34, has been the team’s primary closer for at least part of the past three seasons. He moved into the role during the the 2015 season before the Braves traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves signed Johnson to a one-year, $2.5 million contract for the 2016 season and a two-year, $10 million extension last October.

In 2015 Johnson had nine saves in 13 chances for the Braves with an overall 2.25 ERA. He took over as primary closer last season after Vizcaino went on the disabled list and had 20 saves in 23 chances with a 3.06 ERA overall. This year Johnson is 22-for-30 on saves with a 4.22 ERA in all situations.

Snitker said he expects that Johnson will be “fine” with the reduced role.

“He’s a pro,” Snitker said. “He’s a gamer.”

Vizcaino, 26, took over as the primary Braves closer after the team traded Johnson in 2015 and converted nine of 10 save chances. Vizcaino began last season as the closer and converted 10 of 13 save opportunities before going on the disabled list.

“He has ‘stuff’ to do that role,” Snitker said. “And we just kind of mix and match and swap it around and see who’s rested and maybe where we are at in the order and try to piece that thing together and make it happen.”

Related
View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

84
30303
0

Most Read

  1. Woman choked by pet boa constrictor, rescuers ‘had to cut off it
  2. A final ode to a rickety giant: Six Flags shutters the Georgia Cy
  3. Gwinnett teen dies after club soccer practice

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
News
Police kill dog after it attacks three people
Will Ignont impresses KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the best abilities a Tennessee defender can have right now is availability.
Sports
Tennessee football: Freshman LB Will Ignont impresses coaching staff early in camp
MLB trade rumors continue to pop up on Sunday, July 30, as the MLB trade deadline is on Monday, July 31.
Sports
MLB trade rumors: Latest rumors, news, deals, transactions for July 31 baseball trade deadline...
News
Florida police officer wrestles, saves 6-foot gator
Falcons
Field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is ready 
News
‘Ricky and Morty’ creator Justin Roiland got his McDonald’s Szechuan sauce