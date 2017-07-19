Braves’ Freddie Freeman leaves game with ‘illness’
Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman left Wednesday’s game agains the Cubs with an “illness,” according to the team.
Freeman struck out in the bottom of the fourth inning and was relieved at first by Matt Adams in the fifth. There were no signs of an injury.
Freeman, 27, broke his wrist earlier in the season and missed 44 games. He was placed on the disabled list May 17 and reactivated July 4.
Even missing time, Freeman has put together an MVP-caliber campaign. He’s hitting .331 with 17 homers and 35 RBIs.
He’s been worth a 2.69 WAR this season (27th among position players), though he was second in that category before hitting the DL.
Freeman’s 1.142 OPS and .707 slugging percentage are by far the best of his career.
In seven major league seasons, Freeman has hit .290 with 550 RBIs and 155 home runs, all bests for a Braves first baseman.
The Braves travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a four-game set with the Dodgers. Freeman’s status is unknown.
