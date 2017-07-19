Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
92
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Braves’ Freddie Freeman leaves game with ‘illness’

0

Braves’ Freddie Freeman leaves game with ‘illness’

  • Gabriel Burns
    • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2:26 p.m Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Atlanta Braves
Braves
View CaptionHide Caption
Freddie Freeman (5) follows through on a two-run base hit in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman left Wednesday’s game agains the Cubs with an “illness,” according to the team.

Freeman struck out in the bottom of the fourth inning and was relieved at first by Matt Adams in the fifth. There were no signs of an injury.

Freeman, 27, broke his wrist earlier in the season and missed 44 games. He was placed on the disabled list May 17 and reactivated July 4.

Even missing time, Freeman has put together an MVP-caliber campaign. He’s hitting .331 with 17 homers and 35 RBIs.

He’s been worth a 2.69 WAR this season (27th among position players), though he was second in that category before hitting the DL.

Freeman’s 1.142 OPS and .707 slugging percentage are by far the best of his career.

In seven major league seasons, Freeman has hit .290 with 550 RBIs and 155 home runs, all bests for a Braves first baseman.

The Braves travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a four-game set with the Dodgers. Freeman’s status is unknown.

Related
View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

96
30303
0

Most Read

  1. Gwinnett police identify teen found running on I-85
  2. Cops: Housekeeper, husband stole at least $500K from Gwinnett widow
  3. Illegal fishing: Man arrested at Lake Oconee with 300 fish

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Sports
Jay Cutler to call Falcons, Bears season opener
News
Lin-Manuel Miranda will go ‘Under the Sea,’ team up for live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’
News
Gwinnett Place CID completes second phase of streetscaping project
Braves
Braves’ Freddie Freeman leaves game with ‘illness’
News
O.J. Simpson parole hearing: What time, what channel, why is he in prison?
The body of former Indiana football star James Hardy was found in a river last month. Wednesday, his death was ruled a suicide.
Sports
Former Indiana, NFL WR James Hardy’s death ruled a suicide