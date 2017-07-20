Braves draw 240,000 fans in six days
The Braves don’t have any more games at SunTrust Park this month, but they made the most at the gate of the homestand completed Wednesday.
The six-game stand – three wins over the Diamondbacks last weekend followed by three losses to the Cubs this week – drew 239,967 fans, an average of 39,994 per game.
All three games against the defending World Series champion Cubs drew crowds of 40,000-plus. On Monday, the Braves (with help from the Cubs’ large following) had the largest attendance of the 13 MLB games played that day – 41,256.
Wednesday afternoon’s game was the last at SunTrust Park until Aug. 1. In the meantime, the Braves have an 11-game trip to Los Angeles, Arizona and Philadelphia.
The Braves had only eight home games scheduled this month, including a two-game series against Houston two weeks ago.
For the season, the Braves’ home attendance (defined by MLB as tickets sold) has reached 1.52 million, an average of 31,755 per game, up 39 percent from the same point last season. The stadium also has hosted two sold-out concerts.
In all, Braves Chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk told an investor conference at SunTrust Park on Tuesday, the stadium and adjacent mixed-use development, The Battery Atlanta, have drawn approximately 2 million people since opening March 31. He said 30 percent of The Battery is completed.
“The fans are coming to The Battery Atlanta well before games, enjoying the in-game ballpark experience and returning to The Battery following the games for a night out,” McGuirk said. “What a stark contrast to Turner Field.”
