Braves’ Dickey gives up 7 runs early, Giants cruise

San Francisco Giants’ Eduardo Nunez, left, slides to score on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves pitcher R.A. Dickey, right, in the first inning Sunday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO — Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki corrected a reporter Saturday when it was suggested the veteran seemed more comfortable catching knuckleballer R.A. Dickey lately.

“It’s a new adventure every time he goes out there,” Suzuki said. “Like (Dickey) said, he can find it in one inning, and then lose it, and find it. It’s pitch to pitch. I always say hopefully it’s nasty enough where they can’t hit it, and not nasty enough where I can’t catch it.”

On Sunday, Dickey found it far too late.

The Giants scored six runs in the first two innings against Dickey and cruised to a 7-1 win in a series finale at AT&T Park, handing the Braves their fourth loss in five games and snapping their streak of five series without a series loss.

Dickey retired the last 12 batters he faced in a six-inning stint, but that was only after he’d given up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and five walks in the first three innings, with much of that damage coming in a four-run second inning when the Giants batted around.

In their past five series the Braves had won three and split two. After dropping two of three games at San Francisco, they’ll continue a nine-game trip with a three-game series against the Angels in Anaheim beginning Monday night.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto came into Sunday’s game with a 4.64 ERA, but against the Braves he looked like the guy who was 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 198 strikeouts last season. Cueto (5-4) allowed six hit, one run and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

The Braves failed to break through against him until the sixth inning when they got hits from Nick Markakis and Matt Kemp before Suzuki’s run-scoring groundout.

They went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position including a pair of strikeouts by Matt Adams with runners on the corners to end the first inning and with two on for the first out of the sixth inning.

Dickey (3-4) began Sunday with a 4.17 ERA that was the second-best in an underperforming rotation. The 42-year-old saw that climb to 4.65, giving the Braves four starters with ERAs of 4.44 or above, including both over-40 veterans they signed to one-year contracts totaling $20.5 million (Bartolo Colon got $12.5 million of that and is 2-5 with a 6.96 ERA).

It was also a rough day for Suzuki, who was charged with a bases-loaded passed ball in the first inning that let in the first run, and an error in the second inning when he failed to catch Kemp’s one-bounce throw to the plate on a Brandon Crawford single. Crawford was awarded two RBIs, but the second runner likely would’ve been out if Suzuki caught it.

Dickey was also charged with a wild pitch in the second inning that could have just as easily been ruled a passed ball – and probably should have been.

Still, the hole the Braves were put in after those first couple of innings was dug almost entirely by Dickey, who walked the third and fourth batters of the game and also made a throwing error on a pickoff play in the first inning. He issued two walks in the second inning, an inning that began with Dickey giving up a leadoff triple to No. 7 hitter Joe Panik followed immediately by an RBI single from Gorkys Hernandez.