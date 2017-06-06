Bartolo Colon talks about his struggles and uncertain future

It’s been a terrible early season for Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon, who has an ERA over 10.00 in his past eight starts and lasted fewer than six innings in each. (Curtis Compton/AJC file photo)

Braves veteran Bartolo Colon has a 10.03 ERA and .380 opponents’ average in his past eight starts and is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA that’s the worst among major league starters. Manager Brian Snitker said after Colon’s latest poor outing and early exit Monday that he didn’t know if Colon would make his next scheduled start or be dropped from the rotation.

Here’s what Colon, 44, said during a postgame interview, through an interpreter, about his poor performance and the uncertainty surrounding his immediate future.

Bartolo Colon has an ERA over 10.00 in his past eight starts including eight runs allowed in 3 2/3 innings Monday. His next start is uncertain. (Video by David O'Brien)

Were you just missing spots tonight? Did you ever feel like you were starting to get it going?

“The first inning they hit me hard and I was able to get through it. The second inning I felt like I was kind of in the groove and was hitting spots and doing well. The third inning they got to me again. I was leaving some up in the zone. The fourth, like I said before, if you leave pitches up in the zone they’re going to make you pay for it. That’s what happened.”

Do you still feel good physically, like can get this turned around?

“Physically and mentally I still feel good. Right now I’m just in a bad streak really. All I’ve got to do is just try to work my way out of it. God willing, I can.”

How difficult has this been for you?

“To be honest it’s been hard. My entire career I’ve never had a start to the season that’s gone this way, so…. You know, that’s baseball. I’ve just got to try and keep going and get out of it.”

Snitker wouldn’t commit to your making next start, first time he’s been non-commital on that. Any thoughts?

“No, I don’t really have any thoughts on it. They’re there to make the decisions, it’s their call. We’re the ones here to execute. I’ll do whatever they say.”

“Whatever decision they make, I’ll accept it and follow through with it.”

Have you had or will you have any input in that decision?