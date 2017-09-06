Search on for owner of tiger shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

It is unclear how the tiger ended up in a residential area.

Henry County police and state authorities are working to determine how a tiger ended up in a residential area early Wednesday morning.

The tiger was shot dead after it attacked a dog and was spotted roaming a Henry County neighborhood

“No idea where she (the tiger) belonged,” said Gerri Yoder, Henry County’s animal control director. “There are a lot of theories, but who knows?”

The state’s Department of Natural Resources is also investigating but hasn’t determined the tiger’s owner, officials said.

The tiger could have been “a victim of the exotic pet trade” and could have been “born and bred for the purpose of resale,” Yoder said. Tigers “are not illegal to own with the proper permitting,” she said.

Around 6 a.m., authorities received at least two 911 calls from people who spotted the big cat near the ramp from I-75 North to Jodeco Road and near a home in the area, Henry police Capt. Joey Smith said.

Police searched for the tiger early Wednesday in Henry County. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Officers later spotted the tiger and alerted animal control officials.

“Unfortunately, it jumped a fence and went after a dog back behind one of the residences here,” Smith said. “And the officers had to use some force to put the tiger down.”

Officers aren’t equipped with tranquilizers and came across the Bengal tiger before animal control authorities arrived, Smith said.

“It was large enough to be of great concern to us,” Smith said.

The tiger was also “in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, Smith said.

Brittney Speck, who owns the dog in the incident, said she woke up to high beams and other lights flashed on by officers in the area.

“My dog was also going crazy in the backyard,” Speck said.

When she went to her back window to check on her Dachshund named Journey, she saw the tiger in her neighbor’s yard along the side nearest her yard and called 911.

Brittney Speck points to the area where her dog was attacked by a tiger on the loose in Henry County. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Soon after, the tiger jumped on her dog, Speck said.

“And the officers I guess just started firing rounds and took it down and then gave me my dog back,” Speck said.

The dog is OK.

Henry County homeowner Brittney Speck talks about the tiger in her backyard. Video by John Spink/AJC

Speck said she’s thankful her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old children weren’t outside at the time.

“It was like a full-grown zoo tiger,” Speck said.

Zoo Atlanta officals said Wednesday the tiger was not one of theirs. “Our two Sumatran tigers are definitely accounted for,” zoo spokeswoman Rachel Davis said.

Henry County Department of Natural Resources and animal control officials have removed the tiger from the scene.

Officials with Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, an animal shelter on L.G.Griffin Road, said the tiger did not come from their facilities.

“All of our tigers are accounted for,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Suvannee Brownlee, a Hardee’s fast food employee, said she pulled in for work about 4 a.m. when a man told her he spotted a tiger.

Soon after, several police cars followed, and officers told her to shut doors and stay inside.

“I was shocked,” Brownlee said.