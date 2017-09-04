Two women at Dragon Con hit by chairs thrown from hotel balcony
- Story Highlights
- Two women are recovering from head injuries after being hit by chairs at Dragon Con.
- Dragon Con is a pop culture convention held in downtown Atlanta for 31 years.
- Police say they have not yet identified suspects.
Two women who attended Dragon Con in Atlanta are recovering from head injuries after they were hit by chairs thrown from a hotel balcony Sunday morning.
Two chairs were tossed from the 10th floor of Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta about 1:40 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Kelly McDaniel, 21, told Channel 2 Action News she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down here face.
"It was just so much blood," McDaniel said.
She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition for treatment of a head injury, Chafee said.
McDaniel thinks her Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies helped lessen the blow from the chair.
"I really think that saved my life," she said.
She is urging witnesses to call police.
“I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.”
Jamie Temple-Thompson Amador, who was dressed as Jessica Rabbit from the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” was rushed to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital, friend Jennifer Matteson told The AJC.
Matteson said she and Amador drove from Louisiana for their first Dragon Con.
All in all, Matteson said their experience was still positive from the “phenomenal” hotel hospitality to the community.
“The love and support from the Dragon Con family is heart warming to say the least,” Matteson said. “We can't wait to return for an even better experience, and reconnect with our new Atlanta family!”
But Lee Satterfield had a different impression. He watched the commotion afterward and said he’s feared incidents like this because he believes Dragon Con is unorganized.
“No one there knows what they're doing,” he said.
Dragon Con spokesman Dan Carroll said in a statement that organizers “are grateful that the injuries were not more severe.
“We are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance,” Carroll said.
An official police investigation is ongoing and anyone with video or information should contact the Atlanta Police Department.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000 via Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org.
