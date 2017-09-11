Irma kills power to 240,000 in South Georgia, moves toward Atlanta

The northern bands of Tropical Storm Irma knocked out power to about 240,000 Georgia Power and EMC customers in South and Middle Georgia Monday morning — a likely foretaste of what’s in store for Atlanta later today.

The Georgia coast was particularly hard hit Monday morning, with pounding rains, roaring winds and storm surge. More than 60,000 Georgia Power customers were without power in the Savannah area, as were another 80,000 from Brunswick and St. Simons south to St. Marys.

Coastal residents are braced for high tide, which comes at 12:30.

“It’s blowing pretty hard, and rain squalls are heavy and blowing sideways,” said Joey Spalding, who bought a storm-damaged house on Tybee Island after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and extensively renovated it. He spent four days stuffing sandbags to protect it from flooding and decided to stay.

“I hope what we did works,” he said.

Irma’s staggering march up the Florida Gulf Coast brought nothing more sinister than a stiff, chilly breeze and a light drizzle to metro Atlanta early Monday.

But the day was young.

“Through our early morning hours, heavy downpours will be starting, bands of rain will come through, strong winds will begin to pick up in the area, and we could have as much as 4 to 6 or more inches of rain across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Karen Minton said this morning.

Fallen trees like this one in south Valdosta are causing power outages throughout the city ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival.

Irma’s historic havoc had already reached into South Georgia Monday morning. Sustained winds in Valdosta, for example, were clocked in the 40s early Monday.

Georgia Power’s outage map showed more than 210,000 of its customers were down, and the electric membership cooperatives added another 31,000 to the total. Most of the failures were along the Georgia coast and in far South Georgia. But the outages began to creep into Middle Georgia by daybreak.

Metro Atlanta today is under its first-ever tropical storm warning, and Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency in all 159 counties of the state.

All metro public schools and most government offices and courts were closed today. MARTA announced that, for the first time in its history, it was shutting down both train and bus service on Monday because of the danger of high winds.

Delta Air Lines said it had canceled 130 Delta Connection flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Intenational Airport — most of them scheduled for after 1 p.m Monday — and warned that further disruptions were possible today.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 300 dogs and cats from central Florida and the Georgia coast, and is preparing for another 1,000 four-legged evacuees at a former Home Depot store in Roswell.

September 10, 2017 Albany: Local residents Thomas Lairsey, 71, and his wife Ann, 67, move into the Red Cross shelter at the Albany Civic Center to ride out Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10, 2017, in Albany. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Irma, meanwhile, was moving northwest at 18 mph with 70 mph sustained winds and 75 mph gusts.

As of 8 a.m., the storm was centered about 105 miles north of Tampa, or about 125 miles straight up I-75 from Valdosta. And after carrying the designation of Category 5 longer than any hurricane in history, Irma had weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph.

First light Monday showed a downtown Valdosta decorated with many of its own pine needles and small branches. Folks seemed to have gotten the message to stay home, as no one was walking around downtown with winds gusting to 60 mph. Gas stations were boarded up.

One man wearing an orange plastic poncho trudged through an intersection on his bicycle as traffic lights whipped around overhead.

Wind speed in Atlanta was 22 mph just after 7:30 a.m., but Minton warned that winds will get stronger throughout the day. Gusts could be in the 50s by 1 p.m. and in the 70s by 6 p.m., Channel 2 reported.

According to the storm’s current track, Atlanta lies on the so-called “dirty side” of Irma — typically the right side, where the winds, moving counterclockwise, are augmented by the forward motion of the storm.

Minton noted that temperatures will reach only about 67 in Atlanta today and that the risk of tornadoes, although still present, is in the “low” range because of the cooler air.