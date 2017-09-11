BREAKING: Nearly a million Georgians without power as Irma pounds the coast

Irma swept into Georgia on Monday, leaving a trail of power outages, downed trees and flooding in its wake.

Now a tropical storm, Irma was still packing a powerful punch with 60 mph winds. It has been blamed for one Georgia death so far, in Worth County near Albany, officials said. A man was killed Monday morning after heavy winds swept him off his roof. The man’s identity was not made available.

Nearly a million Georgians are without power as Irma bears down on the state.

The storm is walloping the Georgia Coast.

On the waterfront in St. Marys, where tourists typically board boats to get to Cumberland Island, boats are sunk and docks are destroyed.

The styrofoam that once kept the docks afloat littered the streets in big chunks and tiny specks. The smell of diesel fuel filled the whipping air.

"I'm third generation from here and we've never seen anything like this," said Bill Gross.

Further north in Savannah, massive trees were toppling, some landing on historic homes. A towering palm tree in Forsyth Park was horizontal.

And out on Tybee Island, residents are without power and under assault by pounding rain and stiff winds.

“It’s blowing pretty hard, and rain squalls are heavy and blowing sideways,” said Joey Spalding, who bought a storm-damaged house on Tybee Island after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and extensively renovated it.

He spent four days stuffing sandbags to protect it from flooding and decided to stay.

“I hope what we did works,” he said.

As of 2 p.m., the center of Irma had moved over Southwest Georgia near Valdosta. it was moving north-northwest at about 17 mph heading in the direction of Alabama.

With an image behind them showing Irma covering most of the South, GEMA staff members Kyle McPhee, Dan Pitchford (standing) Leticia Mathis and Jeff Morris work the storm Monday morning. (John Spink / jspink.com)

Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties were receiving “historic flooding -- worse than Matthew,” said Catherin Howden, of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

After devastating parts of the Carribbean, Irma slammed into South Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Saturday. It has slowly weakened since then as it churned up the west coast of Florida.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, after a briefing by state emergency management officials, said the worst of the outages were in the counties of Chatham (Savannah); Lowndes (Valdosta); and Brooks (just to the west of Lowndes). More than half of Lowndes’ 114,000 people were without power, county officials said.

Even as Georgia works to secure its own citziens it is offering help to its battered neighbor.The Georgia Department of Defense is sending 600 troops to Florida to help with relief efforts there.

The scene in St. Mary's, Georgia Monday. JOSH SHARPE/AJC

Winds, rains picking up in Atlanta within hours

Irma’s staggering march up into northern Florida was expected to bring high winds and heavy rains to Atlanta Monday afternoon — though perhaps not quite as high or as heavy as earlier feared.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said metro Atlanta should see the worst should begin to abate around metro Atlanta after 10 p.m. Atlanta

could see winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph this afternoon and evening, and as much as 4 inches of rain. The chances of tornados spinning off the storm have declined because of cooler-than-expected temperatures, forecasters said.

Rob Granberry passes the cranes on Fourth and West Peachtree streets in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, September 11, 2017. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Irma’s historic havoc reached into South Georgia early Monday morning. Sustained winds in Valdosta, for example, were clocked in the 40s.

The Georgia Department of Transportation expressed concern that the relatively mild conditions in Atlanta Monday morning would lull some into thinking that it’ll be safe to drive all day. It almost certainly won’t be.

Anyone caught on the road on their way home this afternoon could find conditions dramatically worse, GDOT warned.

Metro Atlanta today is under its first-ever tropical storm warning, and Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency in all 159 counties of the state — the first time a Georgia governor has done so.

For the first time in its history, MARTA shut down both train and bus service on Monday because of the danger of high winds.

Delta Air Lines said it had canceled 800 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Intenational Airport. Southwest said it had scratched all flights into and out of Atlanta after 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 300 dogs and cats from central Florida and the Georgia coast, and is preparing for another 1,000 four-legged evacuees at a former Home Depot store in Roswell.

Preventive medicine: A Brookhaven resident on Monday used a pole saw to cut down limbs near power lines. (Ligaya Figueras / lfigueras@ajc.com)