Braves-inspired Omni facing SunTrust Park now taking reservations
About 2½ years after being announced, The Omni Hotel that overlooks the Braves’ new Cobb behemoth of a development is taking reservations.
The earliest guests can book rooms is Dec. 28, the hotel chain said Tuesday.
The hotel stands 16 floors tall with 264 guest rooms and 28 suites less than a home run’s distance away from SunTrust Park and the stadium’s accompanying mixed-use development, The Battery.
Being that close, Omni took inspiration from the team, which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution got a glimpse of on its tour of the hotel in March.
And by dint of the project being a 50-50 partnership between Omni and the Braves, guests can buy packages allowing for special fan tours. All of them come with a pre-arrival concierge call to arrange any other local experiences or dining reservations.
Here are the options:
“See SunTrust Park” | Rates start at $259
• Guests get a stadium tour that includes stops at the TV broadcast booth, press box, Hank Aaron terrace and dugout.
• Valet parking
• Breakfast for two at Achie’s, the eighth restaurant from celebrity chef Hugh Acheson and his third dining concept at The Battery.
• Of course there’s an even-more VIP tour option (for an unknown amount of money) that includes gift bags, personalized LED message, batting practice and more.
“Wine Down” | Rates start at $299
• You’ll get a complimentary bottle of wine with cheese pairing at the lobby.
• Valet parking
• Plan for a tour and cheese-making class for two at CalyRoad Creamery.
“Ultimate Mizuno Experience” | Rates start at $329
• If you’re into gear, this package includes a $150 credit to the Mizuno Experience Center, which is a “premium, interactive environment that immerses guests in the history and craftsmanship that has inspired Mizuno gear for more than 110 years.”
• The quirkiest SunTrust Park rules and regulations you don’t know about
• SunTrust Park has its first proposal — and it was in an airplane
“Retail Retreat” | Rates start at $285
• This right here is for the shoppers. You’ll get a $50 credit at clothing shop Baseballism, Tomahawk Harley-Davidson, sunglass store Select Shades or Mizuno.
• Complimentary shipping for purchased items
• Breakfast for two at Achie’s
• Valet parking
• “Special welcome amenity”
View Comments 0