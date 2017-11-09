Our Products
Braves: Thanks to new ballpark, season ended on financial high

Braves: Thanks to new ballpark, season ended on financial high

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
    10:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017
Braves
Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com
Fans enter SunTrust Park for the Atlanta Braves home opener of the 2017 season.

SunTrust Park “is living up to its potential,” Greg Maffei, Liberty’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing Braves’ 70-percent increase in revenue during the July-through-September quarter.

The revenue increase “was primarily ... driven by the Braves’ move to their new ballpark,” Liberty Media said. “Ticket sales, concessions, corporate sales, suites and premium seat fees all increased during the third quarter.” 

See how much the Braves’ revenue jumped in the complete story on myAJC.com 

