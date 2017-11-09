Braves: Thanks to new ballpark, season ended on financial high
SunTrust Park “is living up to its potential,” Greg Maffei, Liberty’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing Braves’ 70-percent increase in revenue during the July-through-September quarter.
The revenue increase “was primarily ... driven by the Braves’ move to their new ballpark,” Liberty Media said. “Ticket sales, concessions, corporate sales, suites and premium seat fees all increased during the third quarter.”
More on the Braves:
Never miss a minute of what’s happening with the Braves. Subscribe to myAJC.com
View Comments 0